Robert Wood Fair
FLINT — Services for Robert Wood Fair, 72, of Flint will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Legg officiating. The family will have a private family burial.
Mr. Fair passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 in Tyler surrounded by close family. He was born March 22, 1950 in Fort Worth at the Edna Gladney Home and adopted by James Walter Fair and Nancy Rose Wood.
Wood was on the board of the Edna Gladney Foundation. He served as vice president and board of directors at Crystal Systems company for Hide-a-Way and was involved in its growth since 1985. He graduated from Texas Christian University in Ranch Management. He was a Limited Partner in Fair Oil Ltd. Wood will best be remembered by friends and family for his faith, abundant generosity, and compulsion to help.
He was proceeded in death by father, James Walter Fair; mother, Nancy Rose Wood Fair; sister, Mimi Fair; and brother, Allen Fair. He is survived by wife, Catharine Fair; sons, James Fair and Christopher (Arielle) Fair; daughter, Cara (Mitch) Fair Erwin; sister, Ginger Fair; sister-in-law, Janet Drake Fair; grandchildren, Acadia, Caleb, Jonathan, Evangeline and Eliah; nieces, Amy, Perry, Alex; and nephew, Garrett.
Pallbearers will be Charles Mayo, Bob Aston, Gary Thompson, Rick Nispel, Donny Aston and Daniel Haile. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Day, Clyde Powell, Mark Ace, Rodney Thomson, Bob Garrett, and Dr. Thomas Buzbee.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to Bethesda Clinic (www.bethesdaclinic.org) 409 W. Ferguson St., Tyler, TX 75702.