Robert Stephen Thompson
TYLER — Robert Stephen Thompson went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with service following at 11:00 at the Woods Baptist Church, Tyler, TX. Burial will follow at Tyler Memorial Garden Cemetery, under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore, Texas.
Thompson was born on March 29, 1938 to Gladys and Charles Thompson in Kilgore, Texas, where he spent most of his childhood. He graduated from Kilgore High School in 1956 and then attended Baylor University. He received a BBA degree in 1960 and a J.D.degree in 1962 from Baylor School of Law. While at Baylor he served as Bear Trainer, during which time he was instrumental in obtaining two black bear cubs, Ruff and Tuff, which served as the official mascots.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Kenneth Thompson and his wife Merridonna Thompson.
He practiced law in Tahoka, Texas for several years, including a stint as County Attorney for Lynn County, Texas before joining the FBI as a special agent. While in the FBI, he served in Omaha, NE, Pittsburgh, PA, Fairmont, WV and ended his career in Tyler.
He was an avid hunter and target shooter, practicing shooting disciplines of Skeet, Trap and Cowboy Action Shooting. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association, Single Action Shooting Society and the Texas Peacemakers. He enjoyed many years of hunting in Brownwood, Texas with many great friends. Later he loved going to Coleman, Texas and hunting with his grandsons and celebrating Thanksgiving. Also he delighted in taking his grandsons target and trap shooting.
Survivors include daughters Kimberly Braly and husband Joey of Tyler, Marla Jones of Tyler and sister Judy Howell and husband Shelby of Crosby. Grandchildren include Bryce Braly and fiancé Claire Hoover of Dallas, Maribeth Jones of Dallas, PFC Brandon Braly, of Ft. Leonard Wood, MO and Jacqueline Jones of Tyler. Also, niece Kelli Vanderhoofven and husband Joel of Grand Junction, CO and nephew Jeff Hadaway and wife Kim of Union Grove, Texas.
Pallbearers include Chris Beall, Brandon Braly, Bryce Braly, Joey Braly, Jeff Hadaway, Shelby Howell, Gaston Lyon, Tosh Roberts, Ryan Soward and Craig Welch. Honorary Pallbearers are Jeff Block, Karen Lewis Caruso, Tracy Crawford, Marilyn Elliott, Homer Hanna, Jim Hersley, George Kieny, Harold Liverett, Jim Mendez, Jeff Millslagle, Robert Orr, Dr. Merwyn Pickle, Dr. Gordon T. Smith, Barney Thames and the Class of 1956 – Kilgore High School.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Woods Baptist Church or the Salvation Army.
