Robert Ray Perry
QUIINLAN — Robert Ray Perry passed away at his home in Cash, Texas August 7, 2021 at 97 years of age. Visitation for “Bob” as he was commonly known are scheduled for Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Lynch Funeral Home in Greenville, Texas with Funeral Services starting at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Memoryland Memorial Park in Greenville. Bob was born November 6, 1923 in Cash, Texas and graduated from Quinlan High School in 1941. He served two years in the Army during World War II. He later moved to Dallas where he worked at Chance Vault, Texas Instruments, and Snap On Tools. Upon retirement he returned to Cash where he enjoyed raising his cattle and donkeys, gardening-producing some of the sweetest strawberries around, traveling, and worshiping at the First Baptist Church of Cash. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Loyd Ray Perry and Nellie Ussery Perry Holder, his brother Roy (Shirley), and his wife of 55 years Dorothy Starnes Perry He is survived by his three sons: Bobby Ray Perry of Bonham, Billy Eugene Perry (Betty) of Chandler, and Randall Keith Perry (Vickie) of Tyler. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Bobby Keith Perry, Billy Lynn Perry (Allison), Steven Perry (Tammy), Kimberly Perry, and Jarrod Perry: four great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Billy Lynn Perry, Steven Perry, Taylor Perry, Jordan Perry, Clayton Waggoner, and Bryan Starnes. The family would like to give special thanks to Heart to Heart Hospice (Christy Keel) and to a very compassionate family of caregivers: The Wisdom Family including Mary, Cheryl, Mary Ann, Betty, Sharon, and Tina. If desired, memorials may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 1406 Halsby Way - Suite 110, Carrollton, Texas 75007. Please visit www.lynchfuneralservice.com to leave online condolences.