Robert Ranson Schneider
TYLER — Robert Ranson Schneider (Bob) was born June 4, 1941 in Wichita, Kansas and his death occurred Aug. 13, 2021 in Tyler, Texas, He was the son of Fred and Martha Schneider (deceased). In 1959 he graduated from Topeka High School, Topeka, Kansas. Aviation was his life-long passion. When he was a child, a TWA pilot/neighbor took him for a flight in his private plane. By the age of eighteen, Bob had earned his private pilot’s license—lessons funded by his father who thought he was paying his Delta Chi Fraternity fees at the University of Kansas. Bob attended KU on a swimming scholarship and tried his hand at varsity football. During this time, he joined the US Marine Corps earning a rifle expert badge. He was always proud to say he was a Marine. Then his aviation interests connected him with a group who founded the Combat Air Museum in Topeka, Kansas. This exposure gave him the opportunity to fly many WWII aircraft including the Corsair (BaaBaa Black Sheep series), B-24 (Joe Kennedy Story), B-17 (Boeing Reunion), B-26, C-47 and TBM (Unsolved Mysteries). For many years Bob flew his TBM Torpedo Bomber to numerous air shows across the USA establishing many friendships in the air show industry. He also achieved his commercial airline pilot’s license flying 727s for Air One (St. Louis), Braniff, and Ryan Aviation. His connection to former US President George H. W. Bush (Navy Avenger pilot) led to his contribution of an authentic WWII TBM Torpedo Bomber which hangs from the ceiling of the Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas. Bob restored many aircraft of museum quality for static display throughout the USA as well as England and Australia.
Bob was committed to community service, serving as President of Hawkins Chamber of Commerce, Rotary (a Paul Harris Fellow), Hawkins-Holly Lake Veteran’s Memorial and brought many businesses to Hawkins that provide resources to the community.
In 2008, he moved to Tyler where he served as President of Homeowners Assoc. As a cradle Episcopalian, he became a member of St. Francis Episcopal Church, singing in the choir and helping with Men’s Group activities.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 43 years, Gipsy Schneider ( Tyler); his four beautiful daughters, Amy Schneider (Iowa), Stacy White/ Ricky (Texas), Deidre Oakley/ Greg (Colorado), and Errin Taylor (Ohio); eight granddaughters, Kayden (Iowa), Taylor, Jordan, and Keelan (Lubbock, Texas), Alexandra and Ava (Colorado), Aubrie and Riley (Ohio); half-sister, Sue Snyder (Missouri); warbird buddies; fraternity brothers; former co-workers; classmates and friends.
Memory issues later forced him to seek assisted living at The Hamptons and Briarcliff Health Center receiving excellent care. Heart to Heart Hospice was instrumental in providing him comfort and peace in his final days.
A graveside memorial will be conducted by Fr. Mitch Tollett at a later date in the Hawkins Cemetery.
Memorials can be offered to St. Francis Episcopal Church, 3232 Jan Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 or Combat Air Museum, 7016 SE Forbes Ave, Topeka, Kansas 66619.