Robert Quincy Lewis
TYLER — Robert Quincy Lewis born on June 27, 1946 in Santa Monica, California. He left his earthly body and went to see his Lord and Savior on December 16, 2020.
Robert is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy A. Lewis; and son, Robert Q. Lewis, Jr., wife, Carey Lewis; four grand daughters, Kelsi, Kaitlyn, Kenna and Krystine all of Tyler, Texas; Sister Julie Griffith of Banning, California and nieces Jennifer, Lisa, Aston, and nephews, Phillip and Travis.
Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Rebecca Lewis; adopted parents, Quincy Howard and Edna Marie Lewis; as well as his biological parents James Earl Griffith, Ellen Stafford Griffith Schamp, and brother, Earl Griffith.
Robert served as a Marine Corp Reserve from 1965-1971. He dedicated over 40 years as a locomotive engineer for Cotton Belt and subsequently Union Pacific Railroad. Railroading was a large part of his life. When not at work, he loved racing, cars and was a hot rod enthusiast along side his son.
A memorial service in his honor will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler, Texas. Celebration of life repast will follow at Landmark Baptist Church on Hwy 64 East in Tyler, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted in his name to the Lonestar Military Resource Group of Jacksonville, Texas.
