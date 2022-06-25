Robert Payne Lewis
TYLER — Robert Payne Lewis passed from this world into his Lord and Savior’s arms on June 16, 2022, at age 81. He was born on September 1, 1940 to William Payne Lewis Jr. and Mary Christian Lewis in Commerce, Texas.
Robert spent his early childhood years in Honey Grove, Texas. In 1950, his family moved to Sherman, Texas where he graduated from Sherman High School in 1959. He always held a high regard for getting a college education after high school. In Sherman, he studied at Austin College. After moving to Tyler, he studied at Tyler Junior College and was a charter student of the University of Texas at Tyler, earning his BA in Accounting and an MBA. In 1986, he represented UT Tyler with a research paper on entrepreneurship, bringing home the top honor from the IC2 Institute. On November 22, 1962 (Thanksgiving Day) he married his high school sweetheart, Louann James. They were just shy of celebrating 60 years of marriage this year. Robert served his country from 1966-1971 in the Army National Guard. In 1968, their marriage was blessed with the birth of their daughter, Leigh Ann. Although he had a small family, they had a lot of love for each other and shared unique, loving, and happy moments together. “A cord of three strands is not easily broken.” Ecclesiastes 4:12b.Robert loved the fall season since it brought a new year of college football and the opportunity to watch the Fighting Irish football games. One of his favorite memories was in 2002, when he and Louann took a Fiftieth Anniversary trip to the University of Notre Dame in order to have a complete “Notre Dame Football Experience”. He was also thrilled to touch the “Play Like A Champion Today” sign that the players touch on their way to the field for a game. As a youth, Robert, began to put into practice a strong work ethic, which he learned from his father. He worked a variety of jobs including setting pins at the bowling alley and life guarding at the city swimming pool. In 1957, he began the job he thought would be his career for life at the Piggly Wiggly. He took to the business and moved through the ranks to Assistant Manager in 1961. The opportunity came for him to move to Tyler in 1964, to work at Tyler Pipe and Foundry, where he worked for 38 years in the areas of accounting and planning. After retirement in 2002, he volunteered with Gideons International (East Camp), Child Evangelism Fellowship, and the Veterans History Project. The Veterans History Project was most gratifying, in that it allowed him to participate in interviewing veterans for the Library of Congress. The veterans gave an oral history of their military experience. For five years he participated in over one hundred interviews, most were WWII veterans. In 2003, the opportunity came to work for the Tyler Junior College Small Business Development Center. During his 13 years with the SBDC, he would often be an Adjunct Professor for business classes on the TJC Main Campus. One of his proudest moments was on April 22, 2000 when his granddaughter Courtney Ann (Noodle) was born. Baba and Nana faithfully attended all her activities including 17 years of dance recitals. He passed on to her his love of family history and together they spent many hours researching family history online. Robert was a born again Christian and a longtime member of Fifth Street Presbyterian Church and a Charter Member of Tyler Presbyterian Church, serving as Deacon, Elder, and Sunday School teacher at both churches. He loved teaching and for over fifty years he taught third grade through adult Sunday School. He loved studying the Bible and the history of the Christian Church. Most of all, Robert was a strong man of faith who loved God and served others and was devoted to teaching others about God. Preceding him in death were his parents, William Payne Lewis Jr. and Mary Christian Lewis; brothers Donald Lewis and Mike Lewis. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Louann Lewis; his daughter and son-in-law Leigh Ann Bugg and Andrew Bugg; granddaughter Courtney Ann Bugg; sister-in-law Debby Lewis; nieces, Robyn Capps, Ginger Lewis, and Michelle Lewis; nephew, Scott James; plus, several great-nieces and nephews. After a private graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery, a celebration of Robert’s life will be held at Tyler Presbyterian Church on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 2:30 pm. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Tyler Presbyterian Church, 4554 FM 2813, Flint, Texas 75762.