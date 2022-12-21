Robert Newton Wright Sr.
CROSSETT, AR — Robert “Rob” Newton Wright, Sr. 84, of Crossett, Arkansas, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022. He was born in El Dorado, Arkansas on October 27, 1938, to his parents, Francis Goodwin and Alvena Tucker Wright.
Rob was the Chief Financial Officerfor Tri-State Mill Supply, followed by many years as the plant controller for Georgia Pacific, all while owning and operating two garden centers in Crossett and Bastrop, LA, appropriately called “The Wright Place”.
Rob is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Shirley Phillips Wright, one son, Francis Goodwin Wright, and best friend and buddy, his beloved dog, Midnight. He leaves behind one daughter, Robin Wright Brumbelow (Danny) of Whitehouse, TX; and one son, Robert Wright, Jr. of Crossett; along with one brother, Joe B. Wright (Vicky) of West Monroe, LA; four grandchildren, Robert Aaron Wright (Tasha), Grace Anne Wright, Brock Goodwin Wright, and Mary Elizabeth Wright; two great-grandchildren, Eli and Addi; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Rob’s ashes will be laid to rest at a later date, next to his wife, Shirley, and son, Francis, at Pinewood Memorial Park.
