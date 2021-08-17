Robert “Mike” Barton
CHANDLER — Memorial services for Robert “Mike” Barton, 70, of Chandler, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Lee Evans officiating. A visitation will be held from 1-2:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Following a lengthy illness, Mike passed away peacefully on August 10, 2021 in Tyler, with his wife by his side.
Robert Michael Barton was born June 3, 1951 in Roswell, New Mexico, the son of C.T. Barton and Wilma (Walker) Barton. He grew up in Amarillo where he attended Palo Duro High School. His first career was as a journeyman plumber and pipefitter. He then began working for Southwestern Bell Telephone in Dallas and Tyler before retiring after 25 years of service. All who knew Mike will remember him for his wit, cleverness and desire to keep everyone entertained. For many years, he so enjoyed riding motorcycles with his best buddies and having coffee weekly with his former work buddies and friends, while solving all the problems of the world! He also enjoyed his many special dogs and a cat or two throughout his married life. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Mike was a faithful member of West Lake Baptist Church until his health declined and he could no longer attend. He really enjoyed serving with the Mission West Lake Food Bank ministry when he was able. Mike truly loved his Lord and enjoyed studying his bible daily.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don Barton; sister-in-law, Donna Barton; and parents-in-law, Hans and Mary Elliott.
Survivors include wife, Ellen (Elliott) Barton of Chandler; son, Michael D. Barton and wife Kacy of Lewisville; sister, Barbara Keeton and husband Buddy of Amarillo; sister-in-law, Mary Elliott; brother-in-law, Hank Elliott and grandchildren Jenny, Katie and Brandon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, Texas 75701; West Lake Baptist Church, 1439 FM 315, Chandler, Texas 75758; SPCA of East Texas, P.O. Box 132899, Tyler, Texas 75713, or to a charity of your choice.
The family is especially grateful to his wonderful caregivers with Hospice of East Texas and to his dear friends who regularly sat with him during his lengthy illness.
Although masks are optional, the family would appreciate all in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.