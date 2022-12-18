Robert Michael Gray
WHITEHOUSE — Robert Michael “Mike” Gray passed away on December 13, 2022 in Whitehouse, TX at the age of 77. Mike is survived by the love of his life Sharon Gray; children Robert, Chris and Monica; brothers David and John; sister Kathy; grandchildren Micah, Logan, Morgan, William and Addison
Mike grew up in the Irving area and attended Irving High School where he met his future wife of 55+ years. Mike and Sharon were married on April 29, 1967 and subsequently moved to Germany where he served in the US Army for 4 years. Mike and Sharon traveled throughout Europe making memories and lifelong friends. Mike loved people and dedicated 33yrs of his life to East Texas Medical Center in HR, where he served the employees and advocated on their behalf. He was proud of his time at ETMC and considered it a privilege to work alongside so many wonderful people. Mike also served as the Mayor of Whitehouse for several years.
Mike was known for his big heart, sense of humor, desire to help others, and love of his family. Mike enjoyed family beach vacations, fishing, reading, playing golf, the Dallas Cowboys and his beloved Texas Rangers. Rest in peace “Diesel Fitter”, we will miss you!
Memorial service will be held at Burks-Walker-Tippet Funeral Home at 2pm on 12/20. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wounded Warrior Project, Hospice of East Texas or St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.