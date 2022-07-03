Robert McLouth
TYLER — Robert Bruce McLouth of Tyler, Texas, passed away May 13, 2022. Robert was born June 21, 1929, in Toledo, Ohio to Bruce and Dorothy McLouth. He is preceded in death by his first wife Marilyn Feltl McLouth, his second wife Margaret Stamps McLouth, his sister Sally Hedberg Cromwell, and his beloved grandson Robert James McLouth.
His friends called him Bob. His family called him Dad, Pops, and Pacman. After graduating from high school in Minnesota, Bob served in the US Air Force as a radar mechanic and was stationed at Keesler AFB, Mississippi and Sandia AFB, New Mexico. He worked 33 years for IBM as a customer service engineer, retiring in 1991. Bob is survived by his brother Malcom McLouth, his children: Deborah McLouth, Patricia Randolf, Brian McLouth, Bruce McLouth, Maureen Martinez, their spouses, seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Bob was a kind, loving, supportive father and grandfather. His knowledge and guidance were the foundation of our families until his death. He also was a Boy Scout, a black powder enthusiast, an excellent marksman, and a long-time member of the IBM retiree’s coffee club, meeting Monday mornings for many years at a variety of Tyler locations.
We mourn the loss of our father and encourage all who knew him to remember his loyalty to family and friends well as his gentle nature and sharp sense of humor. Memorial service will be held July 9, 10 am at the First Baptist Church of Omen, 17912 County Rd 285, Arp, Texas. If you would like to show support for our family, please visit the memorial site at https://www.hilliardfuneralhome.com.