Robert M. Bandy
TYLER — Robert M. “Bob” Bandy, retired local attorney, died April 16, 2022, in Tyler. Bob’s ongoing battles with heart and medical issues showed his tenacity and optimism as he faced life challenges.
Born April 24, 1939, in Dallas, Bob grew up in Corpus Christi, graduating from W.B. Ray High School in 1957 as a proud Eagle Scout. He received a B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 1963, graduated from law school from his beloved Southern Methodist University in 1969, and began practicing law in Tyler the following year. Soon after, he opened his private law practice where he specialized in estate planning, probate, tax, bankruptcy and family law. He served East Texas as an attorney for 37 years from his hometown of Tyler.
In 1987, Bob co-founded Leadership Tyler to connect and grow community leaders. Bob enjoyed speaking at legal institutes and offering professional and personal counsel, but he always referred to his greatest accomplishments as “his three daughters.”
Bob was a dedicated member of Marvin United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Spirited, single-minded, a storyteller and always smiling, Bob saw the best in people and made friends everywhere he went.
Bob is survived by his three daughters and their husbands, Diane (Shawn) Jeffries, Beth (Sean) Holcomb, Kimberly Michelle Lewis (Joey Puterbaugh); brothers Jerry Bandy and Mick (June) Bandy; and grandchildren Sarah Holcomb, Nicholas Reeves Wynn, Cate Holcomb, Sunny Jean Puterbaugh and Bear Puterbaugh. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Glenda M. Bandy in 1991.
The family expresses deep appreciation to UT Health, Hospice of East Texas and Marvin United Methodist Church for the care and love they gave Bob. A Memorial service will be held in the Chapel at Marvin United Methodist Church on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11 a.m.