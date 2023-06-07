Robert Louis Jones, III
HOUSTON — Robert Louis Jones, III, born in Tyler, Texas on April 20, 1958, passed away on Tuesday May 30, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Robert attended John Tyler High School. Upon graduating in 1976, he then studied at the University of Houston.
The visitation will begin at 9:00 AM on Friday, June 9, 2023 at New Loyalty Baptist Church, located at 6100 Hirsch Road; Houston, Texas, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Paradise North, 10401 West Montgomery Road, and repast will follow at New Loyalty Baptist Church.