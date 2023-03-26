Robert Lehman Vandergriff
TYLER — Robert L. Vandergriff (Bobby),76, of Tyler passed away March 15, 2023. He was born in Corsicana Texas to Robert and Pauline Vandergriff. A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 11AM, Saturday April 1, 2023 at Grace Community Church on Old Jacksonville Highway. He was the owner and operator of Vandergriff’s Texaco for 25 yrs. He enjoyed watching football and other sports, He loved spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Pauline. His sisters Joan Hudnall and Carolyn Hardiman. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Dianne Taylor Vandergriff, his children Mark Vandergriff wife Deneen, Je’Nee Cole husband Charlie, Shane Vandergriff wife Brandy; grandchildren Lauren Vandergriff, Natalie Vandergriff, Ethan Cole, Hannah Vandergriff, Taylor Grace Cole and Andrew Vandergriff. He also has many beloved nieces and nephews. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas.