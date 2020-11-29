Robert Lee Womack

Robert passed away peacefully at his home in Flint November 21st surrounded by his family. Robert was born in Tyler on December 28th, 1957 to James and Patsy Womack. Robert graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1976.
Robert went on to have a career in retail with Brookshire Grocery Company, Target, and Dollar General. Robert always dedicated himself 100% to his career. When his children were younger Robert spent most of his free time coaching soccer and baseball teams for many years. Robert loved Major League Baseball, especially his beloved Cubs. Summers were spent at the lake teaching his children and most recently his grandchildren the love of watersports. Robert loved the outdoors and spent much of his free time hunting and fishing.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Patsy Ruth Womack.
Robert is survived by his wife of 39 years, Carol Womack; daughter Hollie Craft, her husband Brandon, and their children Kennedy and Eli Craft; son Patrick Womack and Kristen McCullars; father James Womack; sister Laurie Ferrell and husband Bruce; brother Brad Womack and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers were Jarred Tigert, Clay Ferrell, Chris Ferrell, Jeremie Crawley, Brandon Crawley and Luke Beekman. Honorary pallbearers were Kip Jones and Mitch Denson.