Robert James Leamon, Jr.
TYLER — Robert James Leamon, Jr., 74, passed away peacefully at his home in Tyler, Texas on August 18, 2022, after a multi-year battle with chronic kidney disease and renal cancer caused by exposure to Agent Orange.
Bob was born on September 24, 1947 in El Centro, California. He was the oldest of three children of Robert James Leamon, Sr., a decorated Veteran of the Second World War, and Marguerite (Sztal) Leamon, of Paris, France. Bob volunteered for and served honorably in the Air Force from 1966 to 1969, including one tour in Vietnam. He was part of the Honor Guard and ended his service as a Sergeant.
Following his military service, he attended the University of Texas at Austin and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture. He helped design and build a manufacturing facility for General Motors in Wichita Falls, Texas, which led to a multi-decade career as a manufacturing and process engineer for General Motors with extended stints in Texas (Wichita Falls and El Paso) and the Flint-Detroit area of Michigan. Bob also traveled the world for his job and enjoyed collecting antiquities and locally produced art from the places he visited, including China, Korea, India, Australia, Malaysia, and France.
Bob was a devout Baptist, and following retirement regularly taught Bible study classes at the churches he attended. He was passionate about landscape design and took great pride in designing and installing his ornamental plant and rock gardens.
Bob is survived by family and loved ones including his two sons, David Leamon (who continued the Leamon family tradition of military service) and Sam Leamon (a gifted artist who shared Bob’s passion for cars); their mother, Bronwyn Gamble Campbell; his sister, Kathleen Holt, and her family; his wife, Catherine Vin Leamon; Catherine’s children, Brad Shotts and Kelly Shotts; extended members of Catherine’s family; and Bob and Catherine’s dog, Mattie. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Larry Leamon, and his second wife, Sharon Carr-Leamon.
“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.” Revelation 21:4.
Bob will be interred at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation.