Robert Irvin Pinkerton
TYLER — Robert Irvin Pinkerton left this earthly home for the grandeur of Heaven on October 2, 2020. Mr. Pinkerton was born and grew up in the Pine Springs Community and spent many years working in the rose fields with his family. He worked for the Richardson Company for many years and ultimately worked for Bonar Packaging until his retirement in 1999.
Robert loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening, and watching and studying wildlife. His life can be described as trustworthy, faithful, a true and dependable friend, and he held a great love for his family. He is a member of FUMC Chandler.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, and is survived by his wife, Betty Ransom Pinkerton; his children, Robert “Bobby” Pinkerton Jr., Sherry Pinkerton Hunt, and Ginger Pinkerton; two stepsons, Kenneth Weldon and Perry Wright; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:00 in the afternoon at First United Methodist Church, Chandler, Texas with Pastor Bryan Harkness officiating, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:30 - 12:30 preceding the memorial at the church. Social distancing will be observed. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.

