Robert Irvin Pinkerton
TYLER — Robert Irvin Pinkerton left this earthly home for the grandeur of Heaven on October 2, 2020. Mr. Pinkerton was born and grew up in the Pine Springs Community and spent many years working in the rose fields with his family. He worked for the Richardson Company for many years and ultimately worked for Bonar Packaging until his retirement in 1999.
Robert loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening, and watching and studying wildlife. His life can be described as trustworthy, faithful, a true and dependable friend, and he held a great love for his family. He is a member of FUMC Chandler.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, and is survived by his wife, Betty Ransom Pinkerton; his children, Robert “Bobby” Pinkerton Jr., Sherry Pinkerton Hunt, and Ginger Pinkerton; two stepsons, Kenneth Weldon and Perry Wright; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:00 in the afternoon at First United Methodist Church, Chandler, Texas with Pastor Bryan Harkness officiating, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:30 - 12:30 preceding the memorial at the church. Social distancing will be observed. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
“Sell your possessions and give to the poor. Provide purses for yourselves that will not wear out, a treasure in heaven that will never fail, where no thief comes near and no moth destroys. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” (Luke 12:33-34)
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Can't Stop, Won't Stop: Chapel Hill girl lives active, happy life while breaking stereotypes about Down syndrome
-
40 Days for Life Campaign prays outside of Tyler Planned Parenthood
-
Girls basketball: Five East Texas teams in preseason top 10 in Class 4A Region II; Brownsboro No. 1
-
Smith County adds one confirmed COVID-19 death
-
Mrs. Mary Franklin-Isabell