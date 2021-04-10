Robert George Kreger
TYLER — Robert George Kreger, 79, of Tyler, TX., passed away on April 4,2021 in Tyler.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 13,2021 at Green Acres Baptist Church with Billy Bob Dempsey of Green Acres, officiating. There will be a lunch reception to follow.
Robert was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Stuart Lynn and Violet Kreger on July 15, 1941. He went to and graduated from Bloom Township High School in Chicago Heights, Ill. After his graduation in 1959, Robert joined the United States Navy. In 1960, he married his High School sweetheart Margo Cathleen Allord in Chicago Heights. During his service to his nation, Robert served on the USS Hornet aircraft carrier. After his discharge, Robert attended and graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in Criminal Justice.
Upon graduation, Robert went to work for San Diego County in the Probation Department, first working with juveniles and then adults. He worked in the Probation Department for 30 years before retiring. Robert accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior as a child in the 8th grade and was baptized in White Fish Bay, Wisconsin. His lifelong love of music and playing the cornet became a major part of his serving God’s church. He served as a member of the orchestra at Shadow Mountain Baptist Church in El Cajon ,CA. and then with Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, TX. He was a member of the El Cajon German band and the Kearney Mesa (CA.) Community band. He also enjoyed playing in several Drum and Bugle Corps, along with playing Taps for Bugles Across America during several events and holidays.
Robert served on the board of directors for the Tecate Mission and School. They were able to affect the lives of children for Christ in Tecate , Mexico and help provide them with a good education. He was on the board of the San Diego Crisis Pregnancy Center. He served as a leader of the Boys Brigade program at Shadow Mountain. And was a Deacon at Shadow Mountain Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents Stuart Lynn and Violet Kreger, his brother Stuart William Kreger, his daughters Kim Michele Bryant and Danielle Renee Kreger and his granddaughter Peyton Kreger.
Robert is survived by his loving wife Margo, his son Scott Lynn and Gloria Kreger, his son Spencer Martin and Erica Jean Kreger, his grandchildren Walter Bryant III, Kathryn Brianna Bryant, and Sofia Elena Kreger, and son in law Walter Bryant Jr..
Memorials may be given to Hospice of East Texas.
