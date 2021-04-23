Robert Ernie "Bobby" Gill
OVERTON — Robert Ernie “Bobby” Gill was born August 22, 1933 and passed away at his home in Overton, Texas Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Gill’s Celebration of Life is Saturday, May 1, beginning with fellowship at 10 am, Assembly of God Church, Overton.
He is survived by wife, Nancy Gill, and sister, Gladys Large, of Overton. In addition, he is survived by several generations.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Assembly of God Church , 501 East Brandon St., Overton, Texas 75684.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home of Overton.
 
 