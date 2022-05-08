Robert Edward Licciardi
TYLER — Robert Edward Licciardi, age 76, passed away on April 29, 2022 in Tyler, Texas. Robert was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Charles Rosario Licciardi and Carol Pauline (Lazarek) Licciardi. He was preceded in death by his parents, his elder brother, Charlie Licciardi, his younger sister Marianne Licciardi Jett, and his youngest brother John Licciardi. He is survived by friends and family, including his much-beloved sister Helene, niece Jennifer Thompson and her son Jared, sister-in-law Bonnie Licciardi (wife of Charlie), brother-in-law Bob Jett, and by sons Robert Licciardi, his wife Amy, and children Patrick, Braden, Nathan, Benjamin, Aurea, Peter, MaryAnna, and Blaise, and by Craig Licciardi, his wife Stephanie, and children Josiah, Jayden, Jonas, Chloe, Claire, Jacob, and Callie. Following high school, Robert served in the United States Navy on the USS McCloy, and afterwards worked for AAFES for several years, taking his young family to live in Madrid, Spain, and Munich, Germany. He spent most of his life in New York and loved having his sons come visit during the summers at Rocky Point. In the 1990’s, he established a couple of nonprofit organizations to assist people struggling with difficult problems in life. Some of these clients became his lifelong friends. In his later years, he continued to help others by working for the Social Security Administration. After retirement, his greatest joys were spending time with family and making up for lost time in earlier years. Memorial services are scheduled for 11:00am, Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Harvest Time Church in Flint, Texas, with Pastor Matt Gregory officiating.