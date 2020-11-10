Robert Edward Griffin

Rob was born in El Dorado, Arkansas on June 1, 1965. He was the son of Betty and Richard E Griffin formerly of Crossett, Arkansas and Houston, Texas. Rob is survived by an older brother, Richard Gregory Griffin of Texarkana, two sons, Robert Coby Griffin and Blake Geordan Cutrer Griffin of Whitehouse, Texas, and a very special friend Karen Enright of Whitehouse, Texas.
Rob attended Louisiana Tech University and the University of Arkansas at Monticello where he studied Business Communications.
Rob was an avid sportsman, hunting and fishing in Arkansas, Texas, Mexico, Louisiana, and Canada.
He bonded with many friends who loved outdoor sports as much as he. Rob also shared the love of the outdoors with his grandfathers, father, sons, brother, and cousins. Recounting their stories was almost as enjoyable as the experience itself.
Rob served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Puerto Rico. He served as Branch President of the Crossett Arkansas branch of the church upon returning from his mission. He had a firm testimony of his Savior, Jesus Christ.
Rob’s friends and sporting buddies shared many, many happy recollections of their experiences in the forests and lakes of Arkansas.
His sudden passing has brought much sorrow to his devoted family and friends while bringing a great relief to forest animals, waterfowl, and gamefish.
Rob is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mamaw and Daddy Bug Cutrer, and his paternal grandparents, Mama Jo and Daddy Earl Griffin. Also preceding Rob were his most loyal hunting retriever companions over the years - Susie, Bo, Smoke, and Gumbo. Surviving Rob is his recently adopted “Blue Healer,” Buck, a loyal companion and best friend.
There was a visitation with the family on Saturday, November 7. 2020, 9:30AM followed by a memorial service at 10:30AM at the Jones Funeral Home, 105 W. 3rd Avenue, Crossett, Arkansas. Interment followed the service at Arlington Memorial Cemetery, 702 N. Mosby, El Dorado, Arkansas. Pallbearers were Mike Edmoundson, Bill Pierce, Thomas Williams, Monte Griffin, Richard Griffin, James Crossley, Bob Titus, Todd Barnett, and Doug Piker. www.jonesservice.com.