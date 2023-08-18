Robert Edgar Hurst
LINDALE — Memorial services for Robert Edgar “Bob” Hurst, age 79, of Lindale will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Cross Brand Cowboy Church with Mark Johnson and Mike Blumm officiating. Bob died on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family. He was born on October 22, 1943, to the late Thaine A. Hurst and Iva (Oates) Hurst in Center. Bob was a 1962 graduate of John Tyler High School and attended Tyler Junior College. He was also a member of the St. John’s Masonic Lodge. Bob worked for Lone Star Steel, and Mead Pipe, then retired from Tyler Pipe. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Ellen (Laird) Hurst; sons and daughters-in-law, Brent Hurst and Sharon, Brandon Hurst and Tanya; son, Bart Hurst; daughter and son-in-law, Betsy Campbell and Steve; grandchildren, Jason Hurst and Caitlin, Blake Hurst, Morgan Tyer and Dylan, Amber Gabbard, Darrel Burris, Justin Hurst and Jessica, Allyson Hurst, Austin Hurst, Riley Campbell, Reid Campbell; 6 great-grandchildren. The family will receive visitors from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Cross Brand.