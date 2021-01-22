Robert Earl Tilley
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Robert Earl Tilley of Tyler, are scheduled for Saturday, January 23, 2021, 11:00 am at New Life Community Church with Minister Reginald Jones officiating and Pastor V. M. Robinson eulogist. Interment will be held in Hopewell Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Robert Earl Tilley was born August 23, 1948 in Troup, Texas to the late Jesse and Cordelia Tilley.
Robert grew up in Tyler, Texas . He was a 1968 graduate of Emmett J. Scott. After he graduated, in the United States Army from 1968-1970. Robert was employed at Tyler Pipe for many years, he later became an Engineer for Union Pacific Railroad where he retired.
He was united in Holy Matrimony on December 31,1988 to Ella Tilley and to this union no children were born.
Robert attended Hopewell Valley Church under Pastor V.M. Robertson and later moved his membership to New Life Community where he was an active member. He served on the Deacon board and helped in the church wherever needed.
Robert was preceded in death by parents; Jesse and Cordelia Tilley, brothers; Josephus Tilley and James Tilley sisters; Lois Slack and Mary Jo Steptoe and grandson Ermias Jones.
Robert leaves to cherish his precious memories: His loving wife of 33 years Ella Tilley of Tyler, Texas. Three daughters; Tonya, E’Talle Rider and Shamiya Tilley; son Tony. Two step-sons; Robert Earl Brooks and Anthony Brooks. Nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters; Leverse Mullens, Jewelett Taylor and Johnnie B. Williams; three brothers; Colonel J. Junior Tilley, Young Tilley, and Darnell Tilley. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 2:00-8:00 pm.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.