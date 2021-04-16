Robert Earl Burge
ALBA — Robert Burge passed away peacefully at his home March 31, 2021 surrounded by family with his wife holding his hand. Robert was born February 28, 1941 in Mineola, Texas to J.H. Burge and Lucile Wallace Burge. Robert married Saundra Seaton August 6, 1960 and they had four children which he loved with all his heart. He retired early from Tyler Pipe to be a fulltime rancher the job he truly loved. He served Alba as Alderman, Mayor, City Judge, Fire Chief, and president of the Alba-Golden Youth Foundation. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law, V.T. and Ruth Seaton he claimed as parents also. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Saundra, children Ron and Leanna Burge, Mike Burge, Steve and Kristi Burge, Lisa and Ricky Haisten, twelve grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren. He thought the best thing that ever happened was having grandchildren until the great-grandchildren were born. They completely stole his heart. Robert loved his family, the land and his cattle. He truly will be missed. A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 4B Ranch in Alba. Grandchildren will be in charge of the services. If desired memorials may be made to Alba Public Library and Museum, P.O. Box 243, Alba, Texas 75410 or Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.
