Robert Earl “Bob” Williams
BULLARD — Services for Robert Earl “Bob” Williams, 80, of Bullard will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roy Thoene and Roy Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at Flint Cemetery in Flint under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
Mr. Williams passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 in Bullard. He was born July 24, 1941 in Teaselville to Ira Aubrey and Rose Ellen Cooper Williams.
Bob was a member of the Tyler Model A club and participated in activities and parades for a number of years with his replica 1929 Model A. He graduated from Crozier Tech High School in Dallas, and worked many decades as a local delivery truck driver for ICX and Yellow Freight Systems. He also moonlighted as a print shop entrepreneur, new home cleanup crew, carpentry entrepreneur, and in retirement a yard mowing specialist, landlord, and collector of all kinds of tools.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Ira Aubrey and Rose Ellen Williams; his sister, Martha; and son-in-law, Kris Johannsen. He is survived by his loving family including wife, Dena; children, Shirley Williams Johannsen and Ira Glen Williams; grandchildren, Angela, Melody, and Matthew Johannsen; ex-wife, Judy Williams; step-children, Vanessa and husband, Louis Magness and Joey Cass; grandchild, James Curtis Magness and wife, Shannon and their two children Landon and Olivia.
Pallbearers will be Roy Cooper, Louis Magness, James Curtis Magness, Ken Blundell, David Clymore, and Wayne Oldham. Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Johannsen, Terry Cooper, Ron Williams, Don Breitling, and Ronnie Cooper.
If desired, memorials may be made to Flint Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 109, Flint, TX 75762.