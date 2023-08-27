Robert E. “Bob” Van Cleave
TYLER — Robert E. “Bob” Van Cleave, devoted husband, loving father, and loyal friend, passed away peacefully at home on August 21, 2023, after a brief illness. Bob was known for his deep love of nature and the outdoors and for his commitment to family: his wife, Loretta, and his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was 93 years old.
Bob was born in Southeast Texas to Robert and Louise Van Cleave. He grew up in Mission, TX and married his wife, Loretta Lucas, in Dalhart, TX on December 15, 1956. The couple lived in Kerrville, TX and Tennessee Colony, TX for a brief time, before moving to Tyler in 1963.
Bob’s love of the outdoors inspired him to attend Utah State Agricultural College (later renamed Utah State University) in Logan, Utah. After graduating from college and completing his military service (during the Korean War), Bob went to work for the Texas Game and Fish Commission (later renamed the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department), retiring in 1993. Bob maintained many of his work friendships in the years after his retirement and enjoyed connecting with his colleagues to recount memories and stories.
Bob and Loretta were founding members of Evangelical Methodist Church (now known as Grace Community Church) in Tyler. The family has wonderful memories of great friendships formed through various home Bible studies which Bob and his family attended over the years.
Bob was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Loretta, his parents, his brother, Horace “Buddy” Van Cleave, and his brother, James “Jimmy” Van Cleave.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Tamra and Travis Pierce of Tyler; his son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Sharon Van Cleave of Dallas; his son and daughter-in-law, Luke and Laurie Van Cleave of Johns Creek, GA; and his daughter, Karen Gruver of Dallas. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Amy Egana, and her husband Gonzalo, of Tyler; Matthew Young, and his wife Betty, of Tyler; Braxton Van Cleave, and his wife Danielle, of Dallas; Bailey Van Cleave of Austin; Cameron Van Cleave and Timothy Van Cleave, both of Johns Creek, GA; and Christian Gruver, Caroline Gruver, and Caleb Gruver, all of Dallas. Bob is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Isabella Egana, Alexander Egana, Sophia Egana, Olivia Young, and Zoe Young, all of Tyler.
A brief family graveside service is planned to honor God and remember Bob’s life.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family kindly requests that you please direct memorials to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, 600 SW 11th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79101, www.calfarley.org.
The family wishes to thank our many friends for their encouraging words, support, and other acts of kindness during this difficult time. The family is also especially grateful to our friends Victoria, Tameka, and Ann who demonstrated God’s love to Bob through their tender and sympathetic care during these last few weeks. While we grieve Bob’s earthly absence, we are rejoicing with him as he now sees his Savior face-to-face, and we all look forward to the time when we will join him in Glory.
Isaiah 25:8, “He will swallow up death forever; and the Lord GOD will wipe away tears from all faces.”