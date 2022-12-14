Robert Dwayne Cooper
TYLER — Robert Dwayne Cooper, 78 of Tyler, went to be with the Lord peacefully December 8, 2022 with his family by his side. Dwayne was born March 3,1944 to Edward & Alice Cooper of Chapel Hill and was the youngest of 5 children. Dwayne was a proud Master Mason before becoming a Noble for the Sharon Shriners for 25 years. Dwayne is survived by his wife Kay, who was the love of his life for 58 years, and their 3 children. The title Dwayne earned and considered to be his greatest honor and privilege to ever carry was being called “Dad” by Kim Barker (Jay McClung) of Whitehouse, Keith Cooper of Whitehouse and Kirk Cooper of Grandview. He is also survived by his brother & sister in law, Glenn and Anna Lee Cooper of Chapel Hill. Dwayne was the proud “Pop” to 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. A memorial honoring Dwayne will be held Thursday, December 15 at 10:00am at Central Baptist Church in Tyler, with Brother Kim Beckham officiating.