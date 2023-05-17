Robert Dear
TROUP — Robert Earl Dear, 78, of Troup, passed away on May 13, 2023, in Troup, Texas. He was born on April 26, 1945, in Anniston, Alabama.
Funeral services for Robert Dear will be 2:30 pm, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup, Texas, with Reverend Bobby Brooks officiating. Burial to follow at Pinecrest, Troup.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Robert was a resident of the Troup community and retired as a Fireman from the City of Tyler. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He enjoyed spending time with his family and fishing.
Robert is survived by his children, Dennis Dear of Whitehouse, Audra Dear of The Woodlands, and Eugene Dear of Troup; siblings, Joyce Brook and husband Bobby of Delta, Al, Charlotte Robinson and husband Buddy of Alabama, Janice Phifer and husband Thurman of Big Sandy, TN, Bobby Dear of San Angelo, TX, Craig Thornell and wife Betty of San Angelo, TX, David Hays of Broussard, LA, and Gary Hays of Whitehouse; 1 grandchild, Kassi Collins; 1 great-grandchild, Riley Small.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Eugene Dear, Richard Thornell, and Lewis Dear.
Pallbearers will be Eric Thornell, Jaime Martin, Brian Hendrick, Norman Dickey, Court Pontiff, and Courtney French.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
