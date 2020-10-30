Robert Coomer
LINDALE — A Gathering of Friends for Robert Coomer, age 84 of Lindale, Texas, is scheduled for Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 6pm-8pm at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. Robert passed away on October 27, 2020, at The Hospice of East Texas, in Tyler, Texas. He was born in Freer, Texas, on March 24, 1936, to the late Buford Franklin and Dorothy Guster (Sikes) Coomer. Robert served his country in the United States Navy, both active and reserves from 1955 to 1963. He worked 38 years for Tyler Pipe Industries, retiring in 1996 as a Supervisor in the South Plant Core Room. Robert also served on the City Council and as Mayor Pro Tem for the City of Lindale in the mid-80s. He was President of the Lindale Baseball Association for 28 years, and in 1985 the association named a baseball field at Pool Park for his dedication, “The Robert Coomer Field”. Robert served 24 years on the Greater Wood County League Association, many years as its President. The Texas Teenage Baseball Association presented him with an “Extra Innings” Award as part of their state Hall of Fame annual meeting in 2006. For the past 20 years Robert managed the Lindale Country Flea Market and was the Post Commander of the VFW post Lindale 9828. He loved his family and the community of Lindale, staying active and planting gardens, meeting new people at the flea market and attending outings with his friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and two sisters. Robert is survived by his son Brad Coomer and granddaughter Kendall Coomer of Keller, Texas; two sisters: Annie Bell Baldwin and husband, Arthur Earl, Lindale, Texas, Dollie Weems, Troup, Texas; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lillie Russell Memorial Library, P. O Box 1570, Lindale, Texas 75771, or to a charity of your choice. As a COVID-19 precaution masks are required at all visitations and services.
