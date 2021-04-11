Robert “Bobby” Anthony Brown
Robert Anthony Brown, known as Bobby Brown, passed away in his home on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the age of 60.
Bobby was born in Big Spring, TX on December 3, 1960 and graduated from Howe High School in 1979. A talented painter, Bobby earned a Fine Arts Degree from Grayson College in Denison, TX and worked for many years as a freelance artist in the Texoma area.
Since 2005, he’s lived in Tyler, TX and offered luxury remodeling and interior design through his business Bobby Brown Interiors. His custom, hand-crafted designs have graced many homes.
He is preceded in death by his father, James R. Brown, and his mother Ann C. Hayes. He is survived by his step-mother Jessie Paula Brown, step-father Robert Hayes, and siblings James A. Brown, Daniel R. Brown, Debra F. Guerrero and J. Mandy Westrick.
Bobby was a creative soul with immense talent who lived life on his own terms. His wisecracking smile, wry humor and carefree laughter will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. Rest in peace, Bobby. We’ll miss you more than you can know.
If you own a piece of artwork by Bobby, we would greatly appreciate it if you would contact:
jmandybrown@gmail.com We’d like to make a list of known pieces to be incorporated into a book.
