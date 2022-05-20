Robert “Bob” Wayne Hughes
TYLER — Robert “Bob” Wayne Hughes, 86, of Tyler, Texas, passed away peacefully at The Hospice of East Texas on April 20, 2022 after a short illness. Bob was born on May 11, 1935 to Ernest and Georgia Welborn-Hughes in Burkburnett, Texas. After attending Pampa High School in Texas, he married his first wife Helen Jennings and in 1953 enlisted in the USAF. He served as an aircraft mechanic and later as a crew chief on several aircraft. Bob was stationed at Sheppard AFB, Yokohama Japan and Dover AFB, and in 1963 did a six-month tour in the Vietnam War. He was Honorably discharged in 1965. He also served 12 years in the Army National Guard as a mess hall cook and retired in 1985 totaling 24 years of military service. Bob and Helen had five children, Dewade, Dwade, Trudy Corn, Gary, Ernest. In 1969 he met his second wife Wanda Fay Bennett of Henderson, Texas and married on June 16, 1970, and had no children. Bob and Wanda were happily married for 39 years. She was called home to be with her Lord on March 13, 2009. Wanda was his anchor and soulmate, he loved her deeply, and was so grateful for their time together. He felt very blessed that she married him, he just wished he had met her sooner.
Bob was a resourceful, energetic, interesting man. He had a passion for fishing, cooking, camping, traveling, dining out and loved working with his hands. He loved to take Wanda and the children on camping trips to the gulf coast and area lakes. Together they traveled the world visiting the Mediterranean, Japan, Europe and the Caribbean. They traveled to all 50 states with Hawaii and Alaska being their favorite trips. He loved to cook and often would prepare supper for the family. Bob had a unique ability to repair almost anything. He built and created a wide range of projects; one was a grandfather clock that he displayed proudly. He was a jack of all trades, truly a gift from God. In 1977 Bob proudly graduated from Tyler Jr. College with a Associates in Arts degree. For several years he enjoyed teaching women’s basic mechanics at TJC called Powder Puff Mechanics. Bob was a welder and auto mechanic by trade. In 1997 he retired from Penco Oil Company. In 2001 Bob and Wanda opened Roberts Reel Repair Shop in Tyler. His reputation as a master fishing repairman was recognized by The Tyler Morning Telegraph. They were often visited by nationally known fisherman to repair their rods and reels. At his shop they especially loved to just talk with their customers, it was a very happy time for them. After Wanda (his love and best friend) passed away, Bob spent the remaining years doing the things he loved and visiting friends and family, especially, with his children Dwade and Gary Hughes, Trudy Corn, grandsons Eric Hughes and Mitch Corn and his wife Yana. After Wanda had passed Mitch, Yana and Trudy lived with him from time to time providing him loving care and companionship which he was so thankful for. He was loved by his entire family. He will be greatly missed until we are all together again. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Georgia Hughes, wife Wanda, brother Leon Hughes, children Dwade, Gary, Trudy Corn, Ernest and his childhood dog Jerry, in whom he always cherished. Left to cherish his memories are his son Dwade Hughes, grandchildren Mitch Corn, Eric Hughes and Christina S-Hughes and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a short graveside service held on Saturday May 21 at 10:30am at Pleasant Hill Cemetery located on Texas Rd 323 in Rusk Co., between the towns of New London and Henderson Tx and across from Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.