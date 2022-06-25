Robert “Bob” Quinn
HAWKINS — Bob was born in Bayonne, NJ. He was a proud short stop on a team in the first Little League baseball association in Bayonne. After high school, he enrolled in the ROTC program at Seton Hall University. He continued serving our country through two years in Germany. Bob’s career path took him from working in a Wall Street brokerage firm, which brought him to Dallas, to owning his own insurance agency, then a defensive driving school. After retiring, Bob worked for nine years at the Greater Tyler Auto Auction, one of his favorite jobs. Always wanting to help others, Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Greater Hawkins Veterans Memorial Association. He also volunteered for years at Hawkins Helping Hands and in Tyler at the UT Cowan Center Theater, Liberty Hall, the Goodman-LeGrand Museum and Oakwood Cemetery. Bob leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Jean O’Bray Quinn, their daughter, Erika Quinn, two granddaughters, Dawn and River and grandson, Christopher Quinn his wife, Stephanie Pierce Quinn, and great-granddaughter, Ophelia. Bob was predeceased by his son Jeffrey Quinn; his brother James Quinn; sister Doris Firestone; and parents James J. and Helen M. Quinn. He was an honorable man and provided well for his family who meant everything to him. He will be missed. Funeral services for Bob Quinn will be held on Monday, June 27th, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1612 S. FM 2869, Holly Lake Ranch, TX 75765 with a Rosary at 9:30 and Mass at 10:00, with a reception following in St. Jude Hall. Burial services will be held for family members only due to health risks for his daughter. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM on Sunday the 26th at Croley Funeral Home in Hawkins.