Robert “Bob” Miller
WHITEHOUSE — Robert “Bob” Miller passed away Thursday, November 5, 2021 in Whitehouse. He was born October 9, 1932 in Lindsay, California to Gertrude and Eru Miller.
Bob was a graduate of Lamar University, a U.S. Navy veteran, and retired from self-employment.
Bob was preceded in death by his dear wife, Adelia “Dee” Miller. He is survived by his loving family including daughter, Eve; sons, Karl and Kurt; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private family services for Bob Miller of Whitehouse will be held at a later date.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Dee Miller Vocational Nursing Scholarship Endowment (Tyler Junior College Foundation) P.O. Box 9020, Tyler, TX 75711 (www.tjc.edu/foundation).