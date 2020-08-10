A memorial service for Robert "Bob" Lee Slaughter Sr. of Whitehouse will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Sam DeVille and Rev. Park Robertson officiating. An inurnment will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery at a later date.
Bob Sr. went home to glory where he rejoined his son Bob Jr., grandson Joe Blaine and parents on July 30, 2020. He was born January 27, 1936 in Freeport to Gordon and Lena Slaughter.
Bob was a member of Flint Baptist Church. He graduated from Brazosport High School in Freeport and attended McNeese State University in Lake Charles, LA. He was self-employed (retired).
He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann Kaylor Slaughter; son, Blaine Slaughter of Chapel Hill; daughters, Wendy Schaefer and husband Mark of Brazoria, Shelia Cranfill and husband Donald of Lake Jackson, Melissa Skains and husband James of Waco; seven precious grandchildren: David McCollister, Dennis Cranfill, J.D. Slaughter, Daniel Cranfill, Johse Slaughter, Whitney Slaughter Johnston, and Zack Slaughter; seven equally precious great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. Bob left behind a host of family and he was deeply loved.
Bob did interim work as a Music Director at many churches through the years as well as solo work. Always ready to testify to what the Lord had done for him. He will be waiting at The Gate for us, The Family of God.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 or Flint Baptist Church Encore Group, 11131 FM 2868, Flint, TX 75762.