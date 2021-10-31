Robert (Bob) H. Farmer
TYLER — Phillipians 4:8 – Finally, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.
Second-born son of E. Farmer and Ira Tolbert Farmer passed into eternity October 26, 2021 in Chandler, Henderson County, Texas.
Bob was born near Clear Creek (now under Cedar Creek Lake), north of Malakoff, in rural Henderson County. He felt himself “lucky” in so many aspects of life: his Huck Finn childhood mainly around Cross Roads with cousins and forging lasting friendships; attending the small school, knowing and fearing the Superintendent/Principal Oval Pirtle; following a Cayuga Duncan boy to Henderson County Junior College; playing basketball, but more than anything else gaining an appreciation for formal education along the way. When he found himself facing his junior and senior years at Sam Houston State Teacher College without his old friend and with an injured knee, Bob decided to stay the course and finish with a degree to teach and coach. He admitted he nearly burned out between his last two years and contemplated joining his father’s example in the oil fields of Texas and Oklahoma.
Bob’s public education career began in Shepherd, north of Houston; followed by Henderson County and Malakoff I.S.D. to teach and coach “girls” basketball (his siter Judy included); after which he moved on to Hempstead I.S.D. as an elementary principal, teacher, coach and bus driver; then returning to Malakoff in the summer of 1959 as the high school principal, teacher and coach; before moving to Eustace I.S.D. as superintendent/high school principal for two years. At that point, he realized teaching students rather than administration was his educational love.
Bob called his old friend Dr. Pritle for advice. Dr. Pirtle told him he had a history position open, and for the next 24 years Bob gave back of himself to Henderson County Junior College (now know as Trinity Valley Community College/T.V.C.C.) as a dedicated teacher on multiple campuses including near-by prison units. He also served as department chair during his tenure.
Upon his retirement in 1989, Bob, along with his first wife Peggy, spent a semester teaching in Ocala at the College of Central Florida. During retirement he ran for and was elected to the T.V.C.C. Board of Directors and also served on a multi-county public service committee through Sprint.
Never far from his mind, sports occupied Bob’s off-time. He was a basketball official, played handball, tennis, a few faculty/T.V.C.C.-basketball team games, and his favorite – golf. He, friends, and colleagues played locally and some during shared vacations, their supply of quarters changing hands often.
Most important to Bob was family. He and Peggy welcomed and reared daughter Deb and son Wade. They were blessed with five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Some of his former students even called him “Papa.” He loved them all and reveled in their activities and successes. After Peggy’s untimely death in 1994, Bob later remarried, gaining four step-children and later 5 step-grandchildren. His heart made room for all.
Hearing difficulties, Alzheimers dementia, and a small stroke diminished Bob’s life the last 15 years, but did little to curb his love of a good political debate. His mind remained open enough for him to view opposing political commentary on cable news channels. He could not remember any names, but he knew what was happening.
Bob was pre-deceased by his parents, his first wife Peggy Stephens Farmer, older brother James Allen Farmer, infant sister Hazel Farmer, sister Judy Farmer Newman, and step-son Brady Dale Brownlow.
Bob is survived by his wife Donna Drake Farmer, daughter Deb Farmer Washmon and husband Bob of Tyler, Texas; son Wade Farmer and wife Kim of Kyle, Texas; grandchildren Tara Farmer, Erin Farmer, Emily Washmon Mills (and husband Brett), Amy Washmon Freeman (and husband Michael), and Wade Washmon (and wife Ashley) along with his extraordinary great-grandchildren Gabriel, Hattie, Lucy, Walker, Laura, Vann, Charlotte, and Wynne. He is also survived by his step-children Casey Brownlow (and wife Kelley) of Tyler, Texas; Laura Brownlow of Tyler, Texas; and Ben Brownlow (and wife Tammy) of Hallsville, Texas along with step-grandchildren Landon Herron, Noah Brownlow, George Brownlow, Rebecca Brownlow, and Harris Brownlow. He also dearly loved his nieces and nephews.
Since Bob’s last act of academic service was to donate his body to science, and following in line with his love of public education and belief that H.C.J.C. changed his life, gifts made in his memory to the T.V.C.C. Foundation in his name would be more than appropriate and deeply appreciated by the family. Donations can be sent to: TVCC Foundation, 100 Cardinal Drive, Athens, TX 75751.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the Trinity Valley Community College auditorium.
