Robert (Bob) Erwin
CHANDLER — Robert passed away on May 4, 2021. He has requested cremation and no memorial service.
Robert was born April 7, 1929 in Oklahoma City and adopted by Lelon and Blanche Erwin on April 9, 1929. Robert loved woodworking and carving and was a master at both. He served in the Navy in 1946 - 1950 and again in Korea from 1951 - 1953.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years and his beloved sister. He is survived by his daughter, Nyomi and Elizabeth and his longtime best friend, Mary.