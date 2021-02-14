Robert “Bob” Dale Burnett
TYLER — Robert Dale Burnett, 63, of Tyler, Texas, passed away on February 2, 2021. He was born on March 6, 1957, in Gulfport, Mississippi, to R.P. and Lynn Burnett. Bob grew up in Dallas, moving to Tyler in high school. Bob was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, Abilene Christian University, and the University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston. While at ACU, Bob met Katie who later became his wife. After dental school, Bob and Katie moved to Tyler where he practiced dentistry for 38 years. Bob was a fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry and the International Congress of Oral Implantologists. He served on medical/dental mission trips, local dental outreach events, and was honored to serve with PATH. Bob had a servant’s heart and will be remembered for his kind and gentle manner with patients, family, and friends. He was a member and former elder of Glenwood Church of Christ.
Bob was a member of the Tyler Civic Chorale and the Glenwood Singers. He loved snow-skiing and hiking, and summer vacations were best spent with family in the mountains or at the beach. From walking patients outside to ensure the perfect shade of a dental veneer to choosing colors for his gardens, he was never satisfied until the match was perfect.
Bob loved God. He took study and prayer seriously, and his family is greatly comforted knowing that he rests at the feet of his loving Father.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Lynn Ruth Burnett. He is survived by his wife, Katie; son, Travis and wife, Samantha (Austin); daughter, Callie (Nashville); grandchildren, Ellery, and Rowan; father, R.P. (Tyler); sister, Larna, and husband, Bruce (Woodlands); numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dental office family (Krista, Amanda, Elizabeth, Miranda, Savanna, and Lacie).
A memorial is planned for a later date. If desired, contributions may be made to PATH, 402 W. Front Street Tyler, TX 75702
If Bob has touched your life and you would like to share a story or photograph with the family, please send to BobBurnettStories@gmail.com.
