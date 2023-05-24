Robert (Bob) Clyde Beall
TYLER — Robert C. (Bob) Beall of Tyler, TX, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the age of 86. Bob was born to Father C. F. (Steve) Beall and Mother, Clyde Beall in Houston, TX. He is survived by daughters Melissa Lynn Beall of Collierville, TN and Pamela Renee Foughty of Tyler, TX. Grandchildren, Jonathon Foughty of Tyler, TX, Katherine Kollias of Collierville, TN. Great-Grandchild, Jace Conner Foughty of Tyler, TX. Brothers, James Beall of Temecula, CA and Kenneth Beall of Tyler, TX.
Bob attended Steven F Austin and worked in sales most of his life. He loved traveling and visited many other countries throughout his lifetime including, South Africa, Japan, Germany, and Italy, among others. He enjoyed playing golf, was an avid reader and you could say, a connoisseur of working crosswords.
Bob never met a stranger. Approximately, 30 years ago, he started what came to be known as the “Friday Night Group” by simply meeting people, inviting them to the group for nothing more than great conversation and most importantly, laughs. You could say he was a uniter of people. Many who would have never crossed paths were brought together in this group and remain close friends to this day.
He loved his family and his friends. They were his life. We will all miss him until one day, we see him again.
There will be a private family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the Family invites you to make a donation to ‘Nicholas’ Pet Haven’ (nicholaspethaven.org) in Bob’s name.