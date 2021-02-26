Robert “Bob” C. Kassube
TYLER — A memorial service for Bob will be held Saturday, March 6 at 2:00 pm at New Life Worship Center, 18535 U.S. Hwy 69 S., Tyler, TX. He is survived by his wife June Kassube and many other family members. Bob was born 8-24-39 and passed on 1-10-21.
