Robert “Bob” A. Bray
FLINT — Graveside services for Robert “Bob” A. Bray, 87, of Flint, will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Robert “Bob” A. Bray passed from this world October 4, 2022. He was born in Grant County, Oklahoma on July 20, 1935 to Louise and Jesse Bray. He grew up in Wakita, OK, his favorite place in the whole world.
He served in the US Army in Korea. He graduated from Central State College UCO in Edmond, OK where he met and married Betty. He received a degree in Accounting and Business Administration.
After graduation, he worked for Conoco in Ponca City, OK; Perryton Equity, Perryton, TX; and Amoco Production in Tulsa, OK, Tyler, TX and Longview, TX. He had overseas assignments with Amoco in Egypt, Kenya, Somalia and Siera Leone. Also, he and Betty lived in Sfax, Tunisia and Doha, Quatar where he was Administrative Supervisor of Materials for Amoco. They traveled to many other countries and states in the United States. He retired from Amoco in 1993.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bill Bray, Ponca City, OK and sister, Lois Bray Labyer, Duncan, OK. He is survived by his wife, Betty King Bray; son, Roy Robert Bray (Gay) of Odessa, TX; daughters, Ginger Bray Strudgeon (Scott) of Norman, OK; and Sherri Bray Reed (Don) of Tyler, TX; grandchildren, Shannon Bray, Jesse Bray (Sonya), Nick Davis, Bonnie Zavadil (Blake), Max Reed (Alma); and 11 great-grandchildren.