Robert Allyn Isenhower
TYLER — Robert Allyn Isenhower left this earth peacefully to be with the Lord on the morning of Thursday, August 19th 2021.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 US HWY 277 S., Abilene, TX 79606. Interment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park. A visitation will be held Friday, August 27 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Elmwood Funeral Home.
Bob was born in Cisco TX on October 18th 1947 to Weldon Dixon Isenhower and Clara Louise Allyn Isenhower. He attended Putnam HS and Sul Ross University. The majority of Bob’s career was spent in the oil field and insurance businesses. He was a loving father, husband, son, and caregiver, a good friend to many and will be greatly missed. He regularly attended Harvest Time Church in East Texas.
Bob is survived by his two sons Duncan Mitchel Isenhower and Robert Adam Isenhower, his brother John Isenhower, and 5 nephews.