Rob “Cherokee Cloud” Hilliard
WHITEHOUSE — Services for Rob Hilliard, aka Cherokee Cloud, are scheduled for Saturday, March 13 at 10 am at the West Erwin Church of Christ in Tyler, with Dr. Bill Allen officiating. A visitation will take place from 9 to 10 before the service.
Rob was born on November 20, 1942 to Robert and Lois Hilliard in Evansville, IN and passed away on March 8, 2021 at the age of 78 in Tyler.
He spent over 45 years in the car parts management and he loved country music. He was also a gun smith and a member of Oakwood Outlaws in Oakwood as well as Old Fort Parker Patriots and SASS gun clubs. Rob enjoyed gun competition and was well known for his shooting abilities. He was a member of West Erwin Church of Christ in Tyler.
Rob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lois Hilliard and his first wife of 49 years, Carmen Deloras McGuire Hilliard.
Rob is survived by his wife of 6 years, Candace Womack Hilliard; sister, Margaret Sutherland of Paris; brother, Bill Hilliard of Crowley, LA; son, Robert Earl and wife, Kathy of Lindale; daughters, Cathleen and husband, Rich Brands and Robin and husband, James Bendall of Benton, AR. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Old Fort. Parker Historical Site, 866 Park Road 35, Groesbeck, Tx. 76642.
