Rita Roschelle Mack
ARP — Graveside services for Mrs. Rita Mack 50, of Arp, are scheduled for Saturday November 7, 2020 11 a.m. at New Hope Conglee Baptist Church Cemetery with Supt. Robert Davis Sr. serving as eulogist. Arrangements under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be held on Friday from 2-8 p.m. Mrs. Mack was born March 4, 1970, in Tyler, and transitioned November 4, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Washmon named Tyler's Most Outstanding Citizen Under the Age of 40
-
No. 1 Carthage rolls to win over Shepherd
-
Tyler police investigate shooting that left two area men in critical condition
-
Police: Shooting death of Bullard man began with "tussle" with accused killer
-
Tyler man accused of pawning off property in elderly couple's home