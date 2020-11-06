Rita Roschelle Mack
ARP — Graveside services for Mrs. Rita Mack 50, of Arp, are scheduled for Saturday November 7, 2020 11 a.m. at New Hope Conglee Baptist Church Cemetery with Supt. Robert Davis Sr. serving as eulogist. Arrangements under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be held on Friday from 2-8 p.m. Mrs. Mack was born March 4, 1970, in Tyler, and transitioned November 4, 2020.

