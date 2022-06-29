Ricky Martin Blaine
TYLER—Ricky Martin Blaine was born in Gardena, California on September 28, 1961. He passed away in Tyler, Texas on June 20, 2022. At a young age, Rick worked in the acting industry and performed in many national television commercials for products such as Vicks VapoRub, Mattel toys, and Hasbro. He also modeled for GQ magazine. Rick moved to Troup, Texas in 1976 with his family and attended Troup High School where he made many friends. After high school, he worked for Delta Drilling as a roughneck and later joined the Air Force, married and had two beautiful children, Nick and Amber. Upon completion of his service in the Air Force, he went on to graduate with a degree in Respiratory Therapy from Tyler Junior College and worked for several hospitals in the Tyler, Madisonville, and Dallas areas. Rick was blessed with two more wonderful children during these years, Seth and Caleb. He played guitar and loved rock music, especially Van Halen and Guns and Roses. Rick had many challenges in his life and fought Parkinson’s disease until the very end. His sense of humor and never-give-up attitude touched all of us. He was free-spirited and lived his life to the fullest. Rick loved his family and his children very much and will be greatly missed. Rick is reunited with his mother, Nancy Blaine, and his younger brother, Jay Blaine. Left to cherish his memory are his children Amber, Nick, Seth and Caleb, his father, Don Blaine of Pagosa Springs, Colorado and his oldest brother, Don Blaine of Tyler, Texas. Services will be held Saturday, July 2 at 11:00 a.m. at the Gospel Barn in Troup Texas located at 515 S. Railroad Ave.