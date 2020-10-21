Rick Waller

Rick passed away Sunday October 18, 2020 in Tyler, Texas.
Rick was born July 22, 1953 in Tyler, Texas to Opal Jean and Richard Waller.
Rick was married to his devoted wife Anita for 8 wonderful years and loved his family, children and grandchildren with all his heart and soul. Rick loved to travel in their motorhome with his wife and their yorkiepoo, Sophie. He loved to go fishing, play golf, go hunting and ride motorcycles. He had a passion for helping children and was very active in the Sharon Shrine and Past Master at the Henry Marsh Bell Masonic Lodge #1371 in Whitehouse, Texas. He was past president of the Sharon Shine Ruffians. He was in the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam war. Rick was in law enforcement for over 40 years that included 10 years as Chief of Police at Whitehouse, 22 years as Constable Precinct 3 in Smith county and worked within Jacksonville police department, Troup Police Department and Smith County as a deputy. He was well loved in his community for his passion in teaching criminal justice classes for over 30 years at TJC, concealed handgun classes for over 10 years and a firearms instructor for over 30 years.
Rick was preceded in death by his father Richard E Waller, his late wife Debra Waller, his father-in-law Logan Hamilton and mother-in-law Lucille Hamilton.
He is survived by his wife Anita Waller of Tyler, Mother Opal Jean Evans of Whitehouse, Son Marc Waller of Troup, Daughter and her husband Jennifer and Clay Cover of Flint, Daughter and her husband Krista and Paul Hickey of Whitehouse, Ashlie and Dave Schain of Irving, Granddaughters Makenna and Gracie Waller of Troup, Morgan and Lauren Hickey of Whitehouse and Finley Cover of Flint and brother-in-law and wife Roger and Sandy Hamilton of Longview, Texas.
Pallbearers are Ronny Fite, James Stewart, Chris Muller, Rick Gill, Jimmy Jackson and Johnny Brown.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday October 21, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit funeral home in Tyler, Tx.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to The Henry Marsh Bell Lodge #1371 in Whitehouse, Tx, The Sharon Shrine or a children’s charity of your choice. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.