Richard Walter Valentine
TYLER — Richard Walter Valentine, 72, of Tyler passed away July 25, 2023 in Tyler. Funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 31 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 7457 West Lake Road, Abilene, Texas 79601 with Joe Hailey of Anson officiating under the direction of Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home of Stamford.
Richard was born August 12, 1950 in Amarillo to R. C. and Margie (Baird) Valentine. Richard grew up and attended school in Plainview, Texas. He served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1972. He married Barbara Bailey September 1, 1973 in Plainview. They moved from Plainview to Tyler in 1983. Richard worked as a certified diesel mechanic for many years and was well respected in his trade. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed gardening as well as hunting and fishing with his friends. Richard will always be remembered as a kind, gentle and honest man.
He is preceded in death by his parents R.C. and Margie Valentine.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Barbara Valentine of Tyler; Sister Sherri Maskew and husband Rhudy of Lubbock; numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
