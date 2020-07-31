Richard Wallace
TYLER — The celebration of life for Mr. Richard Wallace, 80 of Tyler will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Noon. The service will be held at Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel with Pastor Tim Woodson serving as eulogist, under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company, Mr. Wallace was born on June 9, 1940 and transitioned on July 27, 2020. Public viewing will be held on Saturday at the church from 10-noon. COVID19 GUIDELINES INFORCED, FACIAL MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING IS REQUIRED.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Firefighter who Snapchatted child porn 278 times on duty gets 18 years in prison
-
Trump, Back the Blue and Gohmert supporters: Violence was not us
-
Tyler protests: New video of assault
-
Opposition to overpass as Old Jacksonville Highway could expand to six lanes
-
Police looking for two more from Sunday protest altercation in the square