Richard Wallace
Richard Wallace
TYLER — The celebration of life for Mr. Richard Wallace, 80 of Tyler will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Noon. The service will be held at Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel with Pastor Tim Woodson serving as eulogist, under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company, Mr. Wallace was born on June 9, 1940 and transitioned on July 27, 2020. Public viewing will be held on Saturday at the church from 10-noon. COVID19 GUIDELINES INFORCED, FACIAL MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING IS REQUIRED.

Tags

Recommended for you