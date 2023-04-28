Richard S. Ritchie
SAN ANTONIO, TX — Obituary
Richard S. Ritchie, also known as Rick or Ricky, passed away on April 18th, 2023 in San Antonio, Tx at the age of 75. Rick was born on March 28th, 1949 in Tyler, Tx. He was a kind and giving person with a big heart, who never met a stranger. Rick dearly loved his granddaughter, Madison, and always looked forward to her visits.
Rick is survived by his daughter, D-Ann Black, his son, Cody Trammell, his granddaughter, Madison Whitton, and grandsons, Gavin Trammell and Levi Trammell. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jackie Rawlins, his father, James Ritchie, and his brother, Jimmy Ritchie.
Rick attended Robert E. Lee High School and later completed some college. He served in the military as an Army Medic. After his military service, Rick worked as an insurance salesman for many years before moving to San Antonio to start his own business in construction.
Funeral services for Rick will be held at Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Bullard on Thursday, March 4th. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm, followed by a service at 2:30 pm.
Richard S. Ritchie, also known as Rick or Ricky, passed away on April 18th, 2023 in San Antonio, Tx at the age of 75. Rick was born on March 28th, 1949 in Tyler, Tx. He was a kind and giving person with a big heart, who never met a stranger. Rick dearly loved his granddaughter, Madison, and always looked forward to her visits.
Rick is survived by his daughter, D-Ann Black, his son, Cody Trammell, his granddaughter, Madison Whitton, and grandsons, Gavin Trammell and Levi Trammell. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jackie Rawlins, his father, James Ritchie, and his brother, Jimmy Ritchie.
Rick attended Robert E. Lee High School and later completed some college. He served in the military as an Army Medic. After his military service, Rick worked as an insurance salesman for many years before moving to San Antonio to start his own business in construction.
Funeral services for Rick will be held at Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Bullard on Thursday, March 4th. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm, followed by a service at 2:30 pm.