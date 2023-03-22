Richard “Ricky” Ray
CANTON — Richard Lee Ray (Ricky) passed away peacefully on March 10th after a brief illness in the hospital at Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler, Texas, just ten months after the passing of his beloved wife, Paula (P.D.), on May 3rd, 2022.
Ricky was born on September 18th, 1946 in Girard, Illinois to Norma Jean Hudson Ray and Robert Edwin Ray.
He was an avid sports enthusiast, being voted “Most Athletic” in high school, and a member of the basketball team, track team, and the illustrious and famous 1964 Canton Eagle Football team.
He graduated from Texas A&M and promptly enrolled in Officer Training School for Vietnam. He considered it his duty to serve his country and always held this service as one of his greatest accomplishments. While in Vietnam, Ricky served two tours of duty in the Army. He was a First Lieutenant in the 101st Airborne Division.
Upon completion of his service, he enrolled in Southern Methodist University School of Law, where he graduated with honors. While in law school, he met his future bride, Paula.
He was a well-respected attorney in Canton where he practiced law for many years. He was admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of the United States, and served on numerous pinnacle decisions in Texas. Work was important to him, but family always came first and that’s how he will be remembered.
Ricky is preceded in death by his wife, Paula; daughter, Catherine “Cassie;” parents, Edwin and Jean; and brothers: Patrick and Stephen. He is survived by his daughter, Tory Thatcher, her husband Seth Thatcher and his grandchildren Thomas, Vivian and Richard. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Kip Knowles, his aunt, Marge Dove, his aunt, Gwen Reaves, and his aunt and uncle, Billy and Jo Hudson.
Services will be held Thursday, March 23rd at 2pm at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton, TX.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 6pm - 7pm at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Van Zandt County Veterans Memorial.