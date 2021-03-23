Richard Peyton Arndt
CHANDLER — A Celebration of Life for Rick Arndt, 48, of Chandler, is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 29, 2021 at West Lake Baptist Church with Bro. Lee Evans officiating. He will be laid to rest during a private ceremony at Concord Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Rick passed away March 13, 2021 in Tyler.
Richard Peyton Arndt was born February 15, 1973 in Jackson, California, the son of James Ray Arndt and Sue (Carr) Arndt. For the past four years, he served as the Family and Student Minister at West Lake Baptist Church, but Rick’s passion for sharing the Lord extended far beyond the doors of the church. During his free time, he enjoyed playing the guitar, singing, riding motorcycles and watching the Dallas Cowboys. Rick was a joyful man who will be remembered as loving, faithful and dependable to all.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Naomi Carr and maternal grandparents, Vern and Rose Arndt.
Survivors include his loving wife of 28 years, Jennifer Arndt of Chandler; sons, Christian Arndt and wife Jess of Midland, Michigan, Caleb Arndt and wife Claire of Irving, Codi Arndt and fiancé Hopie Snider of Marshall; brothers, James Arndt and wife Young Min of South Carolina, Tony Arndt and wife Nikki of Kansas; grandchildren, Royce, Graham and Hudson as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Lake Baptist Church Family and Student Ministry, 1439 FM 315 South, Chandler, Texas 75758.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.
