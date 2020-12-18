Richard Paul Loughlin

After retiring from the Army, Richard earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Houston. Starting from scratch in Henderson, he built a successful C.P.A. firm with the help of his wife Wilma. At the age of 80 he sold his firm and retired.
Richard was highly involved in the Henderson community. Volunteering his time to the Boys & Girls Club as well as being an active member of the Rotary Club. He loved socializing with the gentlemen at the local coffee club, playing golf, traveling, ballroom dancing and spending time with family & friends.
Richard passed away on December 2, 2020. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Wilma Walker Loughlin, who passed a few months before him, and his stepson Ricky Casey of Frankston. He is survived and loved by his son R.P. Loughlin of Holly Hill, FL; Stepson Jeff Casey of Tyler; Stepson Kyle Casey & wife Kristi of Tyler; and Stepdaughter Kelli Casey Landreth-Smith and husband Paul of Frankston; 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID, services will be postponed until a later time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Boys & Girls Club of Henderson, The Henderson Rotary Club or The Fisher House Foundation which helps serve veterans in Texas.